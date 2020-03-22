Diplo Self-Quarantines Himself From Own Kids

COVID-19 has caused us all to practice social distancing from one another, but while most of us have been able to “self-quarantine” at home, Diplo has made the decision to quarantine himself away from his kids. His heartbreaking Instagram post explains that he has been in contact with hundreds of people around the world while the outbreak was unfolding, so in order to keep his family safe, he must keep his distance until he is sure he does not have the virus. He also encourages fans to be selfless during this time and to protect the most vulnerable. We have so much respect for Diplo as we know this decision was not easy since he’s incredibly close to his two sons, Lockett and Lazer. Read Diplo’s full statement below.

