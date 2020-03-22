Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Diplo Self-Quarantines Himself From Own Kids

COVID-19 has caused us all to practice social distancing from one another, but while most of us have been able to “self-quarantine” at home, Diplo has made the decision to quarantine himself away from his kids. His heartbreaking Instagram post explains that he has been in contact with hundreds of people around the world while the outbreak was unfolding, so in order to keep his family safe, he must keep his distance until he is sure he does not have the virus. He also encourages fans to be selfless during this time and to protect the most vulnerable. We have so much respect for Diplo as we know this decision was not easy since he’s incredibly close to his two sons, Lockett and Lazer. Read Diplo’s full statement below.

My son's are too young to understand the complexities of what's happening. But they aren't anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable. I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks… And I'm staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much they are what makes me wake up every day and live and breath, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.. I haven't had this much time home in years, and I wanted to build Legos and watch movies with them.. But for now im just going to stay by the window and listen to them play drums and sing for me .. Think about others in every decision you make in the coming weeks. This isn't A drill.. We already have enough news from Italy Iran Korea and China about the best ways to slow this.. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is canceled, but kindess is not canceled, Love is not canceled, empathy is not canceled. Happiness is not canceled… Stay strong for the ones who can't right now

