Diplo recently dropped an EP with Major Lazer but it seems like nothing is stopping his momentum of releases. His Thomas Wesley side project has taken off and it’s hit single “Heartless” just went double platinum. In a recent Instagram post, Diplo captioned, “Heartless just went double platinum, crossed a 100 million on Spotify and has about a 100 billion spins on TikTok. Gonna put out the next Thomas Wesley single soon and album.” Last year, Diplo released his Europa EP and an album as part of LSD. Who do you think will be featured on this new country album? Let us know your guesses in the comments.

Diplo Hints At Upcoming Thomas Wesley Country Album