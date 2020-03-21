Last night Skrillex took to his Instagram story, sharing the exciting news that he’s “Starting [the] final mixes on this first album… loving how this is sounding.” While there’s still not much information regarding the project, the fact that Sonny is almost completely done with the album means we have to be getting it sometime this year? Not to mention that he has another album he’s been working on. Check out his IG post below and start getting excited.

Skrillex Announces His New Album is Almost Done