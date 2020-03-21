Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Announces His New Album is Almost Done

Skrillex Announces His New Album is Almost Done

by Leave a Comment

Last night Skrillex took to his Instagram story, sharing the exciting news that he’s “Starting [the] final mixes on this first album… loving how this is sounding.” While there’s still not much information regarding the project, the fact that Sonny is almost completely done with the album means we have to be getting it sometime this year? Not to mention that he has another album he’s been working on. Check out his IG post below and start getting excited.

Skrillex Announces His New Album is Almost Done

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend