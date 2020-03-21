LIVE STREAM: Watch Diplo & Dillon Francis Surprise B2B Set

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

For the past week, Diplo has been curing our COVID-19 quarantine boredom one live stream at a time. Tonight at 8 pm PST / 11 pm EST we get a very special Coronight Fever B2B between himself and Dillon Francis being broadcasted on YouTube and Twitch. Dillon teased the B2B on Twitter and announced the premiere of his brand new single during the stream. Tune in here for the B2B we have been waiting for since Hard Summer 2018.

