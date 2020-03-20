The Glitch Mob Release Hypnotic Chemicals EP

In the wake of postponing their Drink The Sea X Tour until further notice due to COVID-19, The Glitch Mob is giving fans something to celebrate with the release of their new Chemicals EP. A combination of their superior sound design skills, their Chemicals EP creates an unmistakable aesthetic over three tracks that fans will appreciate and can expect to hear live once their tour resumes. Have a party in your living room and stream their Chemicals EP below.

The Glitch Mob – Chemicals EP | Stream

