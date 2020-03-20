Over the past few months, TroyBoi has given us nothing but heaters. Continuing his hot streak with fellow London duo Snakehips, TroyBoi is back with another fire track. Titled “Wavez,” Snakehips and TroyBoi unleash a fresh wave of electronic dance vibes laced with modern hip-hop. A whole mood, “Wavez” is the track you need to sail smoothly into the weekend. With all artists on lockdown for COVID-19, you can expect a flood of new music to hit the internet over the next few weeks. Stream “Wavez” below.

Snakehips & TroyBoi – Wavez | Stream

Snakehips & TroyBoi Come Through With Fiery Collaboration “Wavez”