PLVTINUM Enlists Lil Aaron For Sultry Single "Girls On The Internet"

 Following his recent Xuitcasecity collaboration “Rich & Sad,” rising NYC based dance-pop vocalist PLVTINUM has returned with his next single. Featuring hip-hop artist Lil Aaron, “Girls On The Internet” is an emo-infused trap ballad that explores the downfalls of meeting girls on social media. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

PLVTINUM – Girls On The Internet (feat. Lil Aaron) | Stream

[Photo Credit: Aaron Malloy]

