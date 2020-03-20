All week long, artists like Diplo, Jauz, and QUIX have been doing almost daily live streams and Disclosure are the latest DJ group to join the action. Today at 1pm PST / 4pm EST, Disclosure will be broadcasting a special “self-isolation” edition of their Kitchen Mix on YouTube and Instagram. Last week, Disclosure postponed their spring tour just 24 hours after announcing it. Watch the live stream below.

LIVE STREAM: Watch Disclosure’s Kitchen Mix Right Now