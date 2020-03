After dropping several chart-topping singles, The Weeknd is back with his brand new full-length album, “After Hours.” The project boasts 14 tracks, all showcasing a more evolved and mature sound from the Canadian vocalist. Abel continues to dominate the modern R&B musical landscape – check out the entire project via Spotify below and see for yourself.

The Weeknd – After Hours | Stream

