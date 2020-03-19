REAPER has quickly become one of bass music’s most compelling new artists. After making a name for himself with his high-profile collaborations alongside WHIPPED CREAM and Blanke, REAPER has begun preparing for his upcoming RENEGADE EP out this April via Monstercat. Giving fans the first taste of what’s to come, REAPER has delivered “HEATSEEKER.” The heavy-hitting bass anthem is filled with crunchy basslines, glitchy synths, and destructive melodies perfect for any headbanger. Stream REAPER’s new single “HEATSEEKER” below.

In the REAPER universe, the ‘HEATSEEKER’ is a weapon of mass destruction intended to destroy individuals who choose not to conform to evil standards. Those who resist will remain a target. This song is the anthem of the revolutionaries who destroyed the sinister machine. – REAPER

REAPER – HEATSEEKER | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About REAPER Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: REAPER Levels Up With Destructive Original “HEATSEEKER”