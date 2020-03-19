Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Flume & Toro y Moi’s “The Difference” Featured In Apple AirPods Pro Commercial

Flume & Toro y Moi’s “The Difference” Featured In Apple AirPods Pro Commercial

by Leave a Comment

Fans were blown away mere weeks ago when Flume and Toro y Moi dropped their whimsical drum and bass collaboration “The Difference.” Apparently, Apple took notice because Flume’s new track is receiving the love it deserves.. Apple’s latest commercial for its AirPods Pro features the track prominently as the commercial promotes their new active noise cancellation technology. Apple has in the past used songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA, Mura Masa, Madeon, Louis The Child, and more for their advertisements. Watch the commercial below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Flume Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Flume & Toro y Moi’s “The Difference” Featured In Apple AirPods Pro Commercial

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend