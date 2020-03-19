Fans were blown away mere weeks ago when Flume and Toro y Moi dropped their whimsical drum and bass collaboration “The Difference.” Apparently, Apple took notice because Flume’s new track is receiving the love it deserves.. Apple’s latest commercial for its AirPods Pro features the track prominently as the commercial promotes their new active noise cancellation technology. Apple has in the past used songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA, Mura Masa, Madeon, Louis The Child, and more for their advertisements. Watch the commercial below.

Flume & Toro y Moi’s “The Difference” Featured In Apple AirPods Pro Commercial