Bonnaroo Pushes Back 2020 Festival Until September

Bonnaroo was set to take place the second weekend of June, but unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the festival has been postponed until the last week of September. Although the festival was set to take place this summer, the Bonnaroo team wants to keep festival-goers and the community safe. Bonnaroo has confirmed that all tickets will be honored for the new date, however, information regarding refunds and lineup changes have yet to be announced. Read Bonnaroo’s full statement below.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community. All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates. Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall. – ❤️Bonnaroo

