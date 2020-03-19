Bonnaroo was set to take place the second weekend of June, but unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the festival has been postponed until the last week of September. Although the festival was set to take place this summer, the Bonnaroo team wants to keep festival-goers and the community safe. Bonnaroo has confirmed that all tickets will be honored for the new date, however, information regarding refunds and lineup changes have yet to be announced. Read Bonnaroo’s full statement below.

Bonnaroo Pushes Back 2020 Festival Until September