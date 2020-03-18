I think Zeds Dead knew we needed a little something special this week, so they dropped off a little something special. For the first time in over three years, we are blessed with a brand new edition of Zeds Dead’s “Catching Z’s” mix series. The “Catching Z’s” series is a bit different than what you would hear in a traditional Zeds Dead set. You may hear some slight bass here and there, but this mix is an outlet for Zeds Dead to show off some beats rather than bangers. You can expect to hear some house, some low-key future bass, and even some more ambient sounding tracks. Stream Zeds Dead’s new mix below.

Zeds Dead – Catching Z’s Volume 3

| Stream

Zeds Dead

Zeds Dead Revive “Catching Z’s” Mix Series