Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Zeds Dead Revive “Catching Z’s” Mix Series

Zeds Dead Revive “Catching Z’s” Mix Series

by Leave a Comment

I think Zeds Dead knew we needed a little something special this week, so they dropped off a little something special. For the first time in over three years, we are blessed with a brand new edition of Zeds Dead’s “Catching Z’s” mix series. The “Catching Z’s” series is a bit different than what you would hear in a traditional Zeds Dead set. You may hear some slight bass here and there, but this mix is an outlet for Zeds Dead to show off some beats rather than bangers. You can expect to hear some house, some low-key future bass, and even some more ambient sounding tracks. Stream Zeds Dead’s new mix below.

Zeds Dead – Catching Z’s Volume 3
| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Zeds Dead

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Zeds Dead Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Zeds Dead Revive “Catching Z’s” Mix Series

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend