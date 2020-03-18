Watch Alison Wonderland’s Entire Temple Of Wonderland 2019 Set In 4K VR

Stuck inside all day? With all the back-to-back live streams going on, here is a performance to definitely put on your list. Alison Wonderland has shared her entire Temple Of Wonderland 2019 set from Red Rocks as a complete VR experience. Not only was this shot in 4K, but fans can also toggle the screen view to watch Alison’s Wonderland set in full 360. Watch Alison Wonderland’s Temple Of Wonderland 2019 set below and grab tickets for her 2020 edition.

