Ultra Music Festival Announces Virtual Live Stream Experience On SiriusXM

DJs and festivals alike have had to turn to alternate means of providing music to fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ultra Music Festival, which was set to take place on March 20th-22nd, announced the launch of their Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on UMF Radio. Beginning Friday, March 20th until Monday, March 23rd, fans will be able to hear sets from DJs that were supposed to perform such as Martin Garrix, Major Lazer, Oliver Heldens and many more. The audio stream will also broadcast sets from past Ultra Music Festivals. Tune into to UMF Radio on Sirius XM to listen and let us know your thoughts on the first ever Audio Festival.

