Every Tour Cancelled Due To Coronavirus (So Far)

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’re probably aware that the music industry is currently in crisis mode. Tours are getting canceled or postponed left and right. As of now, some have been rescheduled but the greater majority have not. This is affecting artists of all sizes from Flume and Disclosure to Vincent and DROELOE. To keep things simple for concert-goers, we’ve compiled a list of all the tours that have been canceled or postponed and we’ll update the list as time goes on. Check out the full list below.

Flume

Due to the current situation, Flume & Friends 2020 is on pause – sign up to the email list for latest updates: https://t.co/Iqdj4sTrw1 pic.twitter.com/DmQa4ZXVnv — Flume (@flumemusic) March 17, 2020

TNGHT

TOUR CANCELLED BY THE PANDEMIC. ALL DATES MOVED TO JULY



“WILL THEY EVER PLAY LIVE?”



“IS KANYE THEIR SCORPION KING?”



FIND OUT THIS SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/hdOjkU4AVT — TNGHT (@TNGHT) March 12, 2020

Disclosure

We can’t wait to be back with you, you will be the first to know when we get new dates locked in. In the meantime all other dates remain unaffected.

2/2 — Disclosure (@disclosure) March 10, 2020

Major Lazer

stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LGENBdVt3g — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) March 17, 2020

Dillon Francis

As you may or may not have already guessed we are going to have to postpone the Sugar spice and everything ice tour till November… we have most of the new dates scheduled. So until then just chill and watch us beat the shit outta this ice. (New dates at the end of video) pic.twitter.com/rAC1QTNqef — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) March 16, 2020

Steve Aoki

The Glitch Mob

Update on Drink The Sea X tour. pic.twitter.com/s6a0beYFlT — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) March 11, 2020

NGHTMRE

Update on new Tacoma date pic.twitter.com/lwtS55cbDL — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) March 11, 2020

Update on San Francisco 🔮 pic.twitter.com/hASlLNyMSJ — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) March 10, 2020

Illenium

Statement from Hakkasan regarding my shows there and at Omnia in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/MT0Jo9t1ss — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) March 13, 2020

Excision

Rezz

🙁 stay healthy in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/jwJ0P62QKZ — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 12, 2020

San Holo

San Francisco Bill Graham update: pic.twitter.com/pIIFFRO4zl — ✨ San Holo ✨ (42%) (@sanholobeats) March 12, 2020

Kayzo

G Jones

show cancellations- please read. love you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xV0kmusrka — G JONES (@gjonesbass) March 11, 2020

Jauz

A note about the very near future. Stream schedule coming soon, for now follow me on https://t.co/cRyngV642T and get active in the Bite This Discord! Honestly excited for this time to sink into things I’m really passionate about outside of touring pic.twitter.com/JR2DpsBhoT — JAUZ 🔜 DANGEROUS WATERS (@Jauzofficial) March 14, 2020

Big Gigantic

An update on our 3D Free Your Mind Tour ❤️ Thank you for understanding. We love you. pic.twitter.com/WD2GiB0dl3 — BIG GIGANTIC (@BigGigantic) March 13, 2020

Tchami

Sadly, the remainder of my Elevation tour has been canceled due to current public health concerns. For all those with tickets, please contact customer service from where you purchased them to receive your refund. I will get back to as many of you as I can this Fall. Stay safe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LaGX4aImhb — TCHAMI (@iamTchami) March 13, 2020

QUIX

SLANDER

Ekali

Updated flyer with rescheduled dates for the A World Away Tour and some other headline shows. Previously purchased tickets will of course be honored for new dates. I can't wait to see you all soon. I hope you and your family stays safe until then. pic.twitter.com/W3mzPHgMVz — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) March 18, 2020

Subtronics

i love u all with all my heart, you all mean everything to me and we are going to make it through this together. everyone’s patience and understanding means everything. please everyone stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/98JJpsxy4u — CYCLOPS (home) INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) March 13, 2020

Whethan

Vincent

statement for the remainder of tour



no artist wants to cancel/postpone shows but for the safety of everyone it’s imperative we take this level of precaution



stay safe & healthy everyone, I’ll be active throughout the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/gwkh4kO88w — Vincent (@itsVincent_) March 13, 2020

DROELOE

Important info regarding the APIM tour.



Stay Safe.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/oWqwPFO87K — DROELOE (@DROELOEMUSIC) March 13, 2020

EPROM

pic.twitter.com/EzFRY0XtHe — Eprom — Aikon EP Out Now (@eprombeats) March 12, 2020

Taska Black

please read and stay safe everybody 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WyZ3H8rg0S — TASKA BLACK (@TaskaBlack) March 13, 2020

Wax Motif

this sucks to post 🙁 pic.twitter.com/YXTYm6cx1T — WAX MOTIF (@WaxMotif) March 13, 2020

Liquid Stranger

Black Tiger Sex Machine

We know some cities later in the tour are cancelling shows, it’s just been a very intense day and we will come back tomorrow with more info. Love you! — BTSM not BDSM (@OfficialBTSM) March 13, 2020

ARMNHMR

Dabin

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Every Tour Cancelled Due To Coronavirus (So Far)