Every Tour Cancelled Due To Coronavirus (So Far)

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’re probably aware that the music industry is currently in crisis mode. Tours are getting canceled or postponed left and right. As of now, some have been rescheduled but the greater majority have not. This is affecting artists of all sizes from Flume and Disclosure to Vincent and DROELOE. To keep things simple for concert-goers, we’ve compiled a list of all the tours that have been canceled or postponed and we’ll update the list as time goes on. Check out the full list below.
Flume
TNGHT
Disclosure
Major Lazer
Dillon Francis
Steve Aoki
The Glitch Mob
NGHTMRE
Illenium
Excision
Rezz
San Holo
Kayzo
G Jones
Jauz
Big Gigantic
Tchami
QUIX
SLANDER
Ekali
Subtronics
Whethan
Vincent
DROELOE
EPROM
Taska Black
Wax Motif
Liquid Stranger
Black Tiger Sex Machine
ARMNHMR
Dabin
