Bernie Sanders Uses Flux Pavilion’s “I Can’t Stop” In Tik Tok Campaign

Bernie Sanders is now on TikTok wagon! Using the platform to reach a younger demographic, one of his latest posts appealed to EDM fans when he used Flux Pavilion‘s “I Can’t Stop” as the video’s background music. The video targeting the country’s wealth gap is captioned, “Wall Street is scared of #bernie2020. Make them even more scared by going to berniesanders.com/volunteer.” Check out the video below and let us know what you think of this creative marketing tactic in the comments.

Wall Street is scared of ##bernie2020. Make them even more scared by going to berniesanders.com/volunteer. ##fyp

♬ I Can’t Stop – Flux Pavilion

