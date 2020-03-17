Ship Wrek Drop Anticipated Dillon Francis Collaboration With Mirror Mirror EP

Fast-rising DJ duo Ship Wrek have been on a prolific run. After dropping a series of house bangers like “Bloodstream” and “Danger Danger,” the duo have finally released their long-awaited debut Mirror Mirror EP. Out now via Big Beat Records, Ship Wrek’s Mirror Mirror EP includes their anticipated Dillon Francis collaboration “It’s My Home. Featuring anthemic, throbbing house production complete with elastic basslines and glitchy manipulated vocals, the duo makes their presence felt with this major release. Stream Ship Wrek’s phenomenal Mirror Mirror EP below.

