PEEKABOO & ISOxo Team Up For Heavy Collaboration “POWERMOVE”

The time has come trap fanatics. Fans have been constantly buzzing while patiently awaiting the arrival of PEEKABOO and ISOxo‘s collaborative single “POWERMOVE”. Building momentum for months, the wicked track has been circulating online simply antagonizing fans. Now landing on Deadbeats, you can enjoy the intense record in all of its glory now. Stream “POWERMOVE” below.

