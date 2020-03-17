Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume Opens the Door to Potential Collaborations with Diplo, Alison Wonderland + More

In a recent Instagram post, Flume asked the world who would be down to ‘corona collaborate.’ He received countless responses, many of which were from high-profile artsts like Halsey, Miguel, Charli XCX, Diplo. Some other replies specifically from the dance community include Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, EPROM, Hotel Garuda, Hayden James, Wax Motif, Snakehips, and more.

What upcoming collaborations do you want to hear from Flume? Let us know in the comments section.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Who wants to corona collab? 🦠#cybersession #coronacollab #pandemicproducers #notouchy #quarantine #2020baby

Flume Opens the Door to Potential Collaborations with Diplo, Alison Wonderland + More

