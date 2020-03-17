In a recent Instagram post, Flume asked the world who would be down to ‘corona collaborate.’ He received countless responses, many of which were from high-profile artsts like Halsey, Miguel, Charli XCX, Diplo. Some other replies specifically from the dance community include Alison Wonderland, Oliver Heldens, EPROM, Hotel Garuda, Hayden James, Wax Motif, Snakehips, and more.

Flume Opens the Door to Potential Collaborations with Diplo, Alison Wonderland + More