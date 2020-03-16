JOYRYDE Announces Anticipated New BRAVE Album Release Date

We’ve been anxiously awaiting JOYRYDE’s debut Brave album, and now it appears the wait is almost over. Today the producer took to social media to officially announce that the project will be released in a few weeks on April 3rd. RTT has been following JOYRYDE for years now and it’s definitely exciting knowing his long-awaited album is right around the corner. Check out his post on Instagram below and pre-order the LP on JOYRYDE’s website here.

View this post on Instagram my album comes out April 3rd .. #brave http://joyryde.link/Brave A post shared by JOYRYDE (@enjoyryde) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

