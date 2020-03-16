Crankdat Unleashes Mechanized Mayhem EP

If you’ve been looking for a hard-hitting EP to get you through the current festival and show cancelations that have taken over the industry, Crankdat‘s new Mechanized Mayhem EP is what you need. Out via Disciple Records, Crankdat’s new EP offers a wild and filthy experience to wreak havoc on your senses with three unrelenting bass bangers. Experience the madness and stream the full EP below.

Crankdat – Mechanized Mayhem EP

