If anyone is having a moment in 2020, it’s rising bass producer Blanke. Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Blanke is taking a break from his busy tour schedule and showing off his melodic side on his new single “Fragile Violence” with Nevve. A rush of raw emotions and melodic synths that highlight Nevve’s vocals, “Fragile Violence” is exactly what we needed to start off the weekend. Take a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Blanke – Fragile Violence (feat. Nevve) | Stream

Blanke Shows Off His Melodic Side On New Single “Fragile Violence”