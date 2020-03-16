Bitbird Announces Virtual Show In Lieu Of Miami Music Week Showcase

Bitbird was set to host their very own Miami Music Week showcase featuring performances by San Holo, DROELOE, Taska Black, and more. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the label has decided to refrain from hosting a live event due to the safety of Bitbird artists and their fans. However, they will be hosting A Virtual Night In Miami on the original scheduled date. Catch the live stream on YouTube or Discord this Wednesday, March 18th.
