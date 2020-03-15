Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Win and Woo Continue to Impress with New Track, “Sleepwalking”

Win and Woo Continue to Impress with New Track, “Sleepwalking”

by Leave a Comment

Win and Woo just wrapped up the “Camp Superdope” tour with Matoma and Two Friends – so what better way to celebrate than with a brand new track?

“Sleepwalking” is full all of the little things that we have come to love from Win and Woo originals. A playful melody, a simple yet catchy vocal, and above all else, makes you feel something. It joins the growing library of impressive Win and Woo originals. Check out the track below.

Win and Woo feat. Kyan Palmer – Sleep Walking | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Win and Woo

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Win and Woo Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Win and Woo Continue to Impress with New Track, “Sleepwalking”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend