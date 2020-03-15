Win and Woo Continue to Impress with New Track, “Sleepwalking”

Win and Woo just wrapped up the “Camp Superdope” tour with Matoma and Two Friends – so what better way to celebrate than with a brand new track?

“Sleepwalking” is full all of the little things that we have come to love from Win and Woo originals. A playful melody, a simple yet catchy vocal, and above all else, makes you feel something. It joins the growing library of impressive Win and Woo originals. Check out the track below.

Win and Woo feat. Kyan Palmer – Sleep Walking | Stream

