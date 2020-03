ZHU threw down an extremely exclusive set at Hakuba Mountains for Cercle the other week. This event took place in a snowy aesthetic ground with what seems to be top under 100 people. This intimate performance is all you’ll be listening to this spring. Watch the full video for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments.

Watch ZHU Throw Down An Exclusive Blacklizt Set In Japan’s Hakuba Mountains