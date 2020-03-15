Live Nation Pauses All Major Tours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The touring and concert industry have been a whirlwind of cancellations and postponements due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19. Live Nation has officially announced that they will be postponing all arena tours that were set to take place in the coming months. According to Billboard, the artists who have been affected include Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Cher, and many more world-renowned artists. The decisions have not come lightly, but in the responsibility to keep fans safe and healthy it is the right decision. Read the full article here and let us know what festival or concert you were most excited for in the comments.

