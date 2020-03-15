Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Live Nation Pauses All Major Tours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Live Nation Pauses All Major Tours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Leave a Comment

The touring and concert industry have been a whirlwind of cancellations and postponements due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19. Live Nation has officially announced that they will be postponing all arena tours that were set to take place in the coming months. According to Billboard, the artists who have been affected include Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Cher, and many more world-renowned artists. The decisions have not come lightly, but in the responsibility to keep fans safe and healthy it is the right decision. Read the full article here and let us know what festival or concert you were most excited for in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Live Nation Pauses All Major Tours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend