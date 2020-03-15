LISTEN: Childish Gambino Drops Surprise New Album, Gets Removed Hours Later

Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Seemingly out of nowhere, Childish Gambino has shared what appears to be a brand new album. He has a plethora of new tracks you can stream now at DonaldGloverPresents.com. As you’ll hear, the website is streaming Donald Glover’s 2018 “Feels Like Summer” track alongside new music that appears to feature Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. Check out the songs yourself below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

EDIT: Since this post, Gambino’s stream has been removed. We will continue to update the situation as it develops.

