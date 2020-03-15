Kayzo Joins Forces With Graves On New Single “Breakable” Featuring JUMEX

Continuing his hot streak of releases, Kayzo is back and teaming up with heavy-hitter Graves for a new genre-bending single “Breakable” featuring JUMEX. Infusing a pop-emo vibe with massive electronic elements, “Breakable” breaks through the mold and shatters expectations with an unbelievably hard drop that will leave you begging for me. Available on Kayzo’s record label, Welcome Records the release comes with heartbreaking news for fans as Kayzo cancels his spring tour amid coronavirus concerns, offering fans full refunds in the meantime. Stream “Unbreakable” below.
Please read 🖤 pic.twitter.com/USxU54fNzw
— kayzo (@KayzoMusic) March 12, 2020
Kayzo & Graves – Breakable ft. JUMEX | Stream
