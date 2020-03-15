G Jones Cancels Upcoming DJ Sets Over Coronavirus Concerns

G Jones was set to play huge shows over the next few weeks including opening for Rezz in Arizona and two of his own shows in Boston and Baltimore, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus fears the bass DJ made an executive decision to cancel these upcoming gigs. He came to this decision out of concern for the safety and health of his fans and vulnerable bystanders that could potentially be infected. He mentions this decision did not come lightly and is also due to the uncertainty of how widespread this virus actually is. G Jones urges his fans to stay alert, but not paranoid, and hope they understand his decision. Check out his Instagram post below and let us know what you think in the comments.

