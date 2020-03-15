Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » G Jones Cancels Upcoming DJ Sets Over Coronavirus Concerns

G Jones Cancels Upcoming DJ Sets Over Coronavirus Concerns

by Leave a Comment

G Jones was set to play huge shows over the next few weeks including opening for Rezz in Arizona and two of his own shows in Boston and Baltimore, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus fears the bass DJ made an executive decision to cancel these upcoming gigs. He came to this decision out of concern for the safety and health of his fans and vulnerable bystanders that could potentially be infected. He mentions this decision did not come lightly and is also due to the uncertainty of how widespread this virus actually is. G Jones urges his fans to stay alert, but not paranoid, and hope they understand his decision. Check out his Instagram post below and let us know what you think in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About G Jones Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

G Jones Cancels Upcoming DJ Sets Over Coronavirus Concerns

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend