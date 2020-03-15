Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

EDC Las Vegas Moving Forward But Beyond Wonderland Rescheduled

Due to ongoing Coronavirus concerns, SoCal ravers have been anxiously awaiting news on their beloved spring festival, Beyond Wonderland. Pasquale Rotella finally broke the silence announcing that it has been postponed until the third weekend of June, but unfortunately with a different lineup. However they did announce news of a “virtual Beyond” for fans to be apart of from their homes. With the news of Beyond out of the way, west coast ravers are now hoping EDC Las Vegas does not share the same fate. Insomniac announced that EDCLV is still a go and they are working closely with government officials in Nevada to ensure they follow the correct procedures to keep attendees and the community safe and healthy. Check out Pasquale’s full statement below and let us know what you think in the comments!

