Power player Diplo is unpredictable when it comes to his music releases. Juggling his active projects as Diplo, LSD, and Major Lazer, we never quite know what to expect next. Diplo made a special post on Instagram that while he is in his first “Corona sabbath” he will be performing his livestream of the newly finished Major Lazer music next Sunday at 3pm via Youtube. Come back here and let us know what you think of the new album in the comments!

Diplo Confirms Final Major Lazer Album Is Finished