Diplo Confirms Final Major Lazer Album Is Finished

Power player Diplo is unpredictable when it comes to his music releases. Juggling his active projects as Diplo, LSD, and Major Lazer, we never quite know what to expect next. Diplo made a special post on Instagram that while he is in his first “Corona sabbath” he will be performing his livestream of the newly finished Major Lazer music next Sunday at 3pm via Youtube. Come back here and let us know what you think of the new album in the comments!
last night i invited @rhye over for the first corona sabbath. (We made that up because we we had iron on t-shirt letters.. maybe it will stick) . While we’re all in self imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house. up next sunday 3pm et @majorlazer… our albums done so we got a lot of new music…tune in on it live and @youtube #socialdistancing
