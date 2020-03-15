Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Diplo Confirms Final Major Lazer Album Is Finished

Diplo Confirms Final Major Lazer Album Is Finished

by Leave a Comment

Power player Diplo is unpredictable when it comes to his music releases. Juggling his active projects as Diplo, LSD, and Major Lazer, we never quite know what to expect next. Diplo made a special post on Instagram that while he is in his first “Corona sabbath” he will be performing his livestream of the newly finished Major Lazer music next Sunday at 3pm via Youtube. Come back here and let us know what you think of the new album in the comments!

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Artist Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

Diplo Confirms Final Major Lazer Album Is Finished

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend