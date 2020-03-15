The festival everyone thought would survive the coronavirus has been postponed. Earlier today Buku released a statement that the Mayor’s office of New Orleans officially declared that the festival cannot take place. Buku has been the staple of New Orleans for the past 8 years, the organizers understand that they owe it to their community and attendees to have a festival that will be safe for everyone. Luckily, the Buku team was able to settle on a new date rather quickly – Labor Day Weekend. However there has been no announcement whether or not the lineup will stay the same, but they will be offering refunds for ticket holders that can no longer attend. Check out their statement below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Buku Music + Art Project Officially Postponed Until Labor Day Weekend