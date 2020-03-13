Australian teen prodigy Perto is an artist you need to keep an eye on. Already the teen sensation has hit the studio with Diplo, Timbaland, and Billie Eilish and supported Alison Wonderland on tour. If you’ve managed to catch one of his sets in Australia or watched vids of his shows, you know Perto has no problem hyping the crowd into an absolute frenzy. Following his last release with Grammy-nominated Kah-lo, today, Perto returns with “Remain,” a sparkling new future bass anthem with vocalist Mixed Matches. Warm with plenty of bright moments, “Remain” offers a smooth escape to drift away and vibe to. Expect to hear more new music from Perto later this year and stream “Remain” below.

Perto & Mixed Matches – Remain | Stream

PREMIERE: Perto & Mixed Matches Team Up For Bright Future Bass Single, “Remain”