In addition to the cancellation of Ultra, pass holders were just notified that they will not be receiving refunds. Instead, Ultra has announced that all 2020 passes will remain valid for either the 2021 or 2022 edition of the festival; ticket holders have 30 days to make their decision on which year they would like to attend. Ultra has also announced a benefits package for 2020 pass holders which includes: an Extra Ultra Hour, a free ticket to any Ultra Event (excluding Miami), 50% off Ultra Merchandise, a private sale to upgrade tickets to Premium GA, and the ability to purchase two passes to Ultra Miami 2021 at a discounted price.

Unlike Coachella, which has rescheduled for later this year with the same lineup and has offered full refunds, Ultra has not yet stated whether the 2020 lineup will carry over to 2021. Check out the full email and let us know your thoughts on how Ultra handled this situation in the comments below!

Ultra Will Not Offer Refunds For Cancelled 2020 Event