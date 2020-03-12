Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Dillon Francis Delivers Whimsical Flip Of Sofi Tukker’s “Purple Hat”

Dillon Francis Delivers Whimsical Flip Of Sofi Tukker’s “Purple Hat”

by Leave a Comment

Dillon Francis just dropped his newest remix, and it’s the type of twerk-inducing heat you’ve come to expect from the larger than life producer. Maintaining the integrity of the original track while putting his own dance spin on it, Dillon Francis has delivered a whimsical, booty-shaking remix of Sofi Tukker “Purple Hat.” With some tweaks to the original bassline, added percussion, and a chopped-up vocal chorus, this remix is perfect for any dancefloor. Catch Dillon Francis on the Sugar, Spice and Everthing Ice Tour this spring and stream his energetic “Purple Hat” remix below.

Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat (Dillon Francis Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Dillon Francis Here ▲ ▲ 

Dillon Francis Delivers Whimsical Flip Of Sofi Tukker’s “Purple Hat”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend