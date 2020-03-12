Dillon Francis just dropped his newest remix, and it’s the type of twerk-inducing heat you’ve come to expect from the larger than life producer. Maintaining the integrity of the original track while putting his own dance spin on it, Dillon Francis has delivered a whimsical, booty-shaking remix of Sofi Tukker “Purple Hat.” With some tweaks to the original bassline, added percussion, and a chopped-up vocal chorus, this remix is perfect for any dancefloor. Catch Dillon Francis on the Sugar, Spice and Everthing Ice Tour this spring and stream his energetic “Purple Hat” remix below.

Dillon Francis Delivers Whimsical Flip Of Sofi Tukker’s “Purple Hat”