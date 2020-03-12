Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Hex Cougar Joins Forces With KUURO For “Warning Signs”

Hot off the release of his debut Under The Light of a Dying Moon EP, Hex Cougar has teamed up with KUURO for a new collaboration “Warning Signs.” The track is a continuation of Hex Cougar’s edgy bass sound. Complete with heavy drops, intricate breakbeats, and emotional vocals, “Warning Signs” serves as the perfect followup to HC’s incredible debut. Stream Hex Cougar and KUURO’s new collaboration “Warning Signs” below.

Hex Cougar & KUURO – Warning Signs | Stream

Categories

