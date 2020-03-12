Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Ekali Previews Unreleased Collaboration With Skrillex

Festival season is creeping up on us and so are those killer IDs. Ekali never fails to amaze us with new surprises during his sets and he’s been rinsing out his unreleased Skrillex collaboration while on his headlining A World Away Tour. This raspy blend of brostep bass sound design and high-pitched riddim jabs make this track one look forward to this festival season. Let us know what you think of this massive ID in the comments.

