TroyBoi has been on a hot streak for a minute. Already this year, TroyBoi has made appearances on Lowly and Elysian Records with “AJA AJA” and “Mmmm.” Continuing to throw down epic heaters, TroyBoi just fired off a brand new track titled “GWARN.” In a baller throwback move, TroyBoi has released “GWARN” exclusively on SoundCloud. A tingling trap banger, “GWARN” checks off all the boxes. Stream “GWARN” below.

TroyBoi – GWARN | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About TroyBoi Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

TroyBoi Fires Off New Heater “GWARN”