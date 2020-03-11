Subtronics Drops New ID During Surprise Okeechobee Set

Subtronics has been bringing in the heat in the dance scene with ID after ID at the start of this festival season. After taking over Alison Wonderland’s headline set at Okeechobee, the bass artist previewed a brand new ID that boasts his sonically distorted, bouncy sound design. Playing tribute to the original lineup slot, Subtronics mixed Alison Wonderland’s “Run” into his unreleased track, and it sounds amazing. Let us know what you think about Subtronic’s upcoming track in the comments.

ALISON WONDERLAND – RUN -> NEW SUBTRONICS ID @awonderland pic.twitter.com/jLMMtT6fyK — CYCLOPS INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) March 9, 2020

