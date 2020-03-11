Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Subtronics Drops New ID During Surprise Okeechobee Set

Subtronics Drops New ID During Surprise Okeechobee Set

by Leave a Comment

Subtronics has been bringing in the heat in the dance scene with ID after ID  at the start of this festival season. After taking over Alison Wonderland’s headline set at Okeechobee, the bass artist previewed a brand new ID that boasts his sonically distorted, bouncy sound design. Playing tribute to the original lineup slot, Subtronics mixed Alison Wonderland’s “Run” into his unreleased track, and it sounds amazing. Let us know what you think about Subtronic’s upcoming track in the comments.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Subtronics Here ▲ ▲ 

Subtronics Drops New ID During Surprise Okeechobee Set

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend