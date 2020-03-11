Due to growing Coronavirus concerns throughout the US, cities all over the country are temporarily shutting venue doors. San Francisco decided to cancel all events held in city-owned facilities for a two-week period and Seattle followed by banning all large gatherings. Unfortunately, this means that NGHTMRE‘s The Portal Tour will not be making its scheduled stops at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 13th or the Tacoma Dome on March 14th. Thankfully, NGHTMRE has already supplied fans with brand new dates set for June 6th and June 27th, respectively, and all original ticket purchases will be valid for the rescheduled shows. Check out NGHTMRE’s full statements below.

Update on San Francisco 🔮 pic.twitter.com/hASlLNyMSJ — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) March 10, 2020

Update on new Tacoma date pic.twitter.com/lwtS55cbDL — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) March 11, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About NGHTMRE Here ▲ ▲

San Francisco + Seattle Cancel NGHTMRE’s Portal Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus Concerns