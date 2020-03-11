San Francisco Cancels NGHTMRE’s Portal Tour Date Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Due to growing Coronavirus concerns throughout the US, San Francisco has decided to cancel all events held in city-owned facilities for a two-week period. Unfortunately for Bay Area ravers, this means that NGHTMRE‘s The Portal Tour will not be making a stop at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, March 13th. NGHTMRE has already supplied fans with a brand new date set for June 6, 2020, and all original ticket purchases will be valid for the rescheduled show. Check out NGHTMRE’s full statement below.
