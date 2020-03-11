Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume Shares Anticipated Toro Y Moi Collaboration “The Difference”

Flume and Toro Y Moi have finally unleashed their new drum & bass collaboration, “The Difference.” As you’ll hear below, the track opens with some incredibly catchy Flume-like production before Toro’s smooth vocals start carrying the track. Read what Flume himself said about the collaboration below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

We made this song between a day at my place in LA and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland. This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song “Talamak” is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project. – Flume

Flume – The Difference (feat. Toro y Moi) | Stream

