[CONTEST] Win Tickets to See Ekali at Chicago’s Concord Music Hall on March 20th

Somehow in the midst of one of the busiest touring schedules – Ekali found time to escape every now and then to write his debut album, A World Away. Ekali is currently in the middle of the accompanying tour – and those that have seen it have confirmed that Ekali is on a whole other level right now.

Ekali is bringing his “A World Away Tour” to Chicago’s Concord Music Hall on Friday, March 20th and we are giving away 2 tickets to one lucky Run The Trap reader. All you have to do is enter using the widget below. Good luck! Winner will be notified via email on Tuesday, March 17th.

Win 2 Tickets to See Ekali at Concord Music Hall Chicago on March 20th (Contest on Hive.co)

