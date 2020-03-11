Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Disclosure Announce + Cancel 2020 Tour Within 24 Hours

Disclosure Announce + Cancel 2020 Tour Within 24 Hours

by Leave a Comment

Fresh off their incredible new Ecstasy EP, Disclosure announced a series of intimate DJ shows ahead of their upcoming festival performances at Coachella, III Points, and more. Unfortunately, within 24 hours of announcing the spring tour, Disclosure canceled all of the European and US dates. Disclosure is planning to reschedule their club sets. Though not said directly, the cancellation is likely due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, which has already affected Ultra, SXSW, Coachella, and Stagecoach. Stay tuned for more updates on Disclosure’s postponed tour.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Disclosure Here ▲ ▲ 

Disclosure Announce + Cancel 2020 Tour Within 24 Hours

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend