Disclosure Announce + Cancel 2020 Tour Within 24 Hours

Fresh off their incredible new Ecstasy EP, Disclosure announced a series of intimate DJ shows ahead of their upcoming festival performances at Coachella, III Points, and more. Unfortunately, within 24 hours of announcing the spring tour, Disclosure canceled all of the European and US dates. Disclosure is planning to reschedule their club sets. Though not said directly, the cancellation is likely due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, which has already affected Ultra, SXSW, Coachella, and Stagecoach. Stay tuned for more updates on Disclosure’s postponed tour.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Disclosure Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.