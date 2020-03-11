Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland Announces Temple Of Wonderland 2020

Alison Wonderland Announces Temple Of Wonderland 2020

by

Alison Wonderland is headed back to Red Rocks for her second annual Temple Of Wonderland set. Wonderland is certainly in high demand considering her pair of Red Rocks shows and iconic Wonderland Warehouse Project tour sold out. For this round, Wonderland has a lot in store: new music, new stage production, and live elements that will not want to be missed by any Wonderland fans. This show will mark one of Alison Wonderland’s only headline performances of the year. Tickets go on sale on March 13th.

