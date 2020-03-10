Porter Robinson Unleashes Anticipated New Single “Something Comforting”

Photo by Rukes

After surprising us yesterday with the announcement that a new single was coming today, Porter Robinson has finally shared “Something Comforting.” As per usual, Porter stuns. yet again with his unreal production talent, as infectious melodies and drums carry the track’s euphoric vocals. Stream the record on Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Porter Robinson – Something Comforting | Stream

