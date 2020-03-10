Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Elon Musk Calls For Coachella Postponement “Until It Stops Sucking”

Elon Musk is known for many things: the Tesla, his relationship with Grimes, his foray into electronic production, and most importantly, his wild, unabashed Twitter presence. Amidst growing concerns and rumors regarding Coachella‘s expected postponement, Elon Musk took to Twitter to blatantly state “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking.” Obviously, the Twittersphere quickly responded with a variety of reactions from memes praising his brazen comments to criticism from Coachella lovers. Directly following his Coachella tweet, Elon Musk suggested a “mega rave cave” in Berlin. So if Coachella is in fact postponed, at least fans may have something else to look forward to. Check out all of Elon Musk’s ridiculous tweets below.

