BREAKING: Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October

It was heavily rumored yesterday that Coachella would fall victim to the dreaded Corona Virus and be forced to postpone their 2020 rendition of the festival. As more and more sources confirmed it it seemed all but guaranteed to be postponed.

Well today the news we were dreading came true. Coachella 2020 will take place over two weekends in October instead of the scheduled weekends in April. Coachella has already promised refunds to those that cannot make the rescheduled dates.

What festivals will follow suit? Will Coachella 2021 happen April 2021? We will have to wait for the dust to settle and see. Read the full statement below.

