No one does it quite like WHIPPED CREAM. Over the past two years, she’s become known as one of the most versatile producers with a knack for constantly pushing her sound to new heights. Today, she’s back with another heater and ready to get your blood pumping. Teaming up with Jasiah for “DUMB SH!T,” WHIPPED CREAM comes through with a crispy clean production that will whip listeners into a trap frenzy. Catch her on tour this spring and stream “DUMB SH!T” below.

WHIPPED CREAM & Jasiah – DUMB SH!T | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About WHIPPED CREAM Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

WHIPPED CREAM & Jasiah Team Up For Explosive Collaboration “DUMB SH!T”