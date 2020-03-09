Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WHIPPED CREAM & Jasiah Team Up For Explosive Collaboration “DUMB SH!T”

No one does it quite like WHIPPED CREAM. Over the past two years, she’s become known as one of the most versatile producers with a knack for constantly pushing her sound to new heights. Today, she’s back with another heater and ready to get your blood pumping. Teaming up with Jasiah for “DUMB SH!T,” WHIPPED CREAM comes through with a crispy clean production that will whip listeners into a trap frenzy. Catch her on tour this spring and stream “DUMB SH!T” below.

